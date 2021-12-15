Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Booster Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Wednesday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a Positive Opinion for use of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for adults aged 18 and older at least two months after primary vaccination with a single-shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and as a 'mix and match' booster following primary vaccination with an approved two-shot mRNA COVID-19 vaccine regimen (known as heterologous boosting).

The CHMP recommendation is based on data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE 2 study showing a booster (second shot) of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine increased protection to 75 percent against symptomatic COVID-19 infection globally and 94 percent protection against symptomatic (moderate to severe) COVID-19 in the U.S. The data also demonstrated 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19, at least 14 days post-booster vaccination.

Also included in the data package reviewed by the CHMP were results from multiple real-world evidence (RWE) studies, including the Company's previously announced RWE study that demonstrated similar estimates of single-shot vaccine effectiveness as observed in our randomized clinical trials.

The Company's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, developed by its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, received an Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. on February 27, 2021 and Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) by the European Commission on March 11.

On October 21, 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) authorized for emergency use a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for adults aged 18 and older.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular