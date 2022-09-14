Johnson & Johnson Reaffirms FY22 Outlook; Authorizes Up To $5 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) On Wednesday reaffirmed its full-year 2022 guidance for earnings in the range of $10.65 to $10.75 per share and adjusted operational sales growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.07 per share on revenue growth of 1.5 percent to $95.14 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also announced that the Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $5 billion of the company's common stock.

The company said repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. Any shares acquired will be available for general corporate purpose.

