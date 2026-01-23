Johnson & Johnson Quietly Triggers a Trend Following Buy Signal

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), amid the noise of Trump’s Greenland agenda and renewed trade war fears, is quietly executing its healthcare strategy, growing revenue and widening margins, setting its stock up to continue trending higher. A recent earnings release and 2026 guidance update, though strong, triggered a price pullback and a trend-following opportunity.

What is a trend-following signal? Assuming the trend is up, as it is with JNJ stock, a trend-following signal occurs when the price action retreats to an accepted trend-following indicator, such as a moving average or trend line, and then confirms support at that level. What this does is affirm the presence of buyers and high potential for rebound while derisking the entry point. The likely outcome of such a signal is that the stock price will continue its steady advance and set fresh highs in the near future.

Johnson & Johnson’s Healthy Business and Pipeline Underpin Stock Price Action

Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 results reveal the strength of its portfolio and pipeline, with revenue up 9.1% YOY and nearly 200 basis points better than expected. The strength was driven by the combination of core strength in Innovative Medicine and Med Tech, compounded by acquisitions. The company grew organically by 7.1% and adjusted by 6.1%, and expects to sustain a mid-single-digit pace in 2026.

Margins, which were roughly in line with consensus expectations, were an area of strength in the report. The company’s adjusted earnings, like margins, were as expected, showing significant improvement compared to the prior year.

Up more than 20%, adjusted earnings strengthened the already strong balance sheet and capital return outlook.

Management's guidance was good—and likely to be cautious. The company targets 6.7% revenue growth and margin improvement, with both targets above consensus.

Momentum in core segments (specifically with blockbusters like Darzalex) and pipeline advancement, could cause the firm to beat on its own guidance next report.

Lastly, the company reported positive results from several trials and submitted its OTTAVA robotic surgical system for De Novo classification. If approved, it will open a new revenue stream with potential to grow at a high-double-digit rate for several years.

Johnson & Johnson Results Align With Bullish Analyst Trends

Johnson & Johnson’s bullish analyst trends are unlikely to end, given the Q4 strengths and outlook. As it stands, the 29 tracked by MarketBeat rate this stock as a Moderate Buy and price targets are rising.

The consensus price target implies the stock is fairly valued, trading near the pre-release close, but the trend points to the high end of the range, sufficient for a 10% upside and a fresh all-time high.

Institutions also accumulated in 2025 and early 2026, limiting the downside risk should the stock price pull back.

Johnson & Johnson’s dividend is among the reasons analysts and institutions like this stock. The payment yields nearly 2.5%, even with shares near record highs, and is expected to grow over time.

The company is a Dividend King with over 60 years of annual increases to its credit. A low payout ratio of 50% signals that modest, single-digit increases can be sustained for the foreseeable future.

Risks for JNJ shareholders in 2026 include ongoing talc litigation, competition from Stellara biosimilars, and execution risk tied to the expected OTTAVA launch. Talc litigation is being allowed to advance, with the plaintiff’s expert testimony to be allowed. This is a hurdle for the company, but it will be allowed to refute the testimony. Meanwhile, Stelara lost its patent protection in 2025 and will face increasing competition as the year progresses. Sales of Stelara, which accounted for approximately 11.5% of 2024 revenue, fell more than 40% in 2025.

