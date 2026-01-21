Johnson & Johnson Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.11 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $3.43 billion, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.01 billion or $2.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $24.56 billion from $22.52 billion last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.11 Bln. vs. $3.43 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.10 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $24.56 Bln vs. $22.52 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.