Johnson & Johnson Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.132 billion, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $3.227 billion, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $5.562 billion or $2.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $21.395 billion from $19.939 billion last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $4.132 Bln. vs. $3.227 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q4): $21.395 Bln vs. $19.939 Bln last year.

