Johnson & Johnson Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.74 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $4.97 billion or $1.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $22.48 billion from $20.75 billion last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $4.97 Bln. vs. $5.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.86 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q4): $22.48 Bln vs. $20.75 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.