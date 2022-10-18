Johnson & Johnson Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.46 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $3.67 billion, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.78 billion or $2.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $23.79 billion from $23.34 billion last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.46 Bln. vs. $3.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.68 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.48 -Revenue (Q3): $23.79 Bln vs. $23.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.02 – $10.07

