Johnson & Johnson Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.694 billion, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $4.309 billion, or $1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $5.876 billion or $2.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $22.471 billion from $21.351 billion last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.694 Bln. vs. $4.309 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $22.471 Bln vs. $21.351 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.88 - $9.98 Full year revenue guidance: $89.4 - $89.8 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.