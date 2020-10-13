Johnson & Johnson Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.55 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $1.75 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $5.87 billion or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $21.08 billion from $20.73 billion last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $5.87 Bln. vs. $5.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.20 vs. $2.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q3): $21.08 Bln vs. $20.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.95 to $8.05 Full year revenue guidance: $82.0 to $82.8 Bln

