Johnson & Johnson Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.83 billion, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $3.93 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $5.67 billion or $2.12 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $20.73 billion from $20.35 billion last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $5.67 Bln. vs. $5.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.12 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q3): $20.73 Bln vs. $20.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.62 to $8.67 Full year revenue guidance: $83.7 to $84.2 Bln

