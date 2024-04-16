Johnson & Johnson Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ):

Earnings: $5.35 billion in Q1 vs. -$491 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.20 in Q1 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.58 billion or $2.71 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.64 per share Revenue: $21.38 billion in Q1 vs. $20.89 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.57 - $10.72 Full year revenue guidance: $88.7 - $89.1 Bln

