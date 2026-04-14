Johnson & Johnson Q1 Earnings Slip Despite Revenue Growth; Lifts Midpoint Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported first-quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, reflecting a decline in earnings despite 9.9% worldwide revenue growth. In addition, the firm raised its revenue guidance for the midpoint of 2026.

For the first quarter, earnings slipped 52.4% to $5.24 billion from $10.99 billion in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings slipped to $2.14 from $4.54 an year ago.

Adjusted net earnings slipped to $6.61 billion or $2.70 per share from $6.71 billion or $2.77 in the prior year.

Net sales improved 9.9% to $24.06 billion from $21.89 billion a year ago.

Also, the firm noted the revenue growth was driven primarily by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, ERLEADA, and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA in Immunology, and SPRAVATO in Neuroscience.

Looking ahead to 2026, Johnson & Johnson raised its midpoint estimate to $100.8 billion in reported sales, up from the previously expected $100.5 billion.

The midpoint of adjusted EPS guidance is raised to $11.55, up from $11.53 at the midpoint of its earlier expectations.

"Johnson & Johnson had a strong start to 2026 and is delivering on its promise for a year of accelerated growth and impact," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. Separately, Genmab A/S (GMAB) revealed that net sales of DARZALEX, as reported by J&J, were $3.96 billion in the first quarter of 2026. Genmab receives royalties on the worldwide net sales of DARZALEX, both the intravenous and SC products, under an agreement signed in August 2012.

JNJ has traded between $146.12 and $251.71 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $237.96, down 0.21%.

In the pre-market, JNJ is down 0.85% at $235.80.

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