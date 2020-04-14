Johnson & Johnson Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $5.80 billion, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $3.75 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.15 billion or $2.30 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $20.69 billion from $20.02 billion last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $6.15 Bln. vs. $5.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.30 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q1): $20.69 Bln vs. $20.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.