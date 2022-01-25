Markets
Johnson & Johnson Projects 2022 Adj. Operational EPS Growth Of 9.2%

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said the company is well positioned for success in 2022 and beyond. For 2022, the company targets adjusted operational sales growth of 7.7% and adjusted operational EPS growth of 9.2%.

For fiscal 2022, including COVID Vx, the company expects operational sales in a range of $100.3 billion - $101.8 billion, representing an increase in a range of 7.0% - 8.5%. Adjusted operational EPS, including COVID Vx, is estimated in a range of $10.60 - $10.80, representing an increase in a range of 8.2% - 10.2%.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS was $2.13, an increase of 14.5% from prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.12, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net profit was $4.74 billion or $1.77 per share compared to $1.74 billion or $0.65 per share.

Fourth-quarter sales were $24.8 billion reflecting growth of 10.4%, operational sales growth of 11.6%, and adjusted operational sales growth of 12.3%. Analysts on average had estimated $25.29 billion in revenue.

