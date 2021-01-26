Johnson & Johnson Projects 2021 Adjusted Operational EPS Growth Of 16.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said the company expects 2021 adjusted operational EPS in a range of $9.25 - $9.45, an increase of 15.2% - 17.7%. Adjusted operational sales are anticipated to increase 8.0% - 9.5%.

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $1.86 compared to $1.88, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter sales were $22.48 billion, up 8.3%. Analysts expected revenue of $21.67 billion, for the quarter.

Alex Gorsky, CEO, said: "We continue to progress our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and look forward to sharing details from our Phase 3 study soon."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.