US Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson profit outlook takes a knock from stronger dollar

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted a 23.3% fall in quarterly profit and cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast as a stronger dollar dragged on its sales outside the United States.

July 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Tuesday posted a 23.3% fall in quarterly profit and cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast as a stronger dollar dragged on its sales outside the United States.

The company now expects a full-year adjusted profit of $10.00 to $10.10 per share, from its prior forecast of $10.15 to $10.35.

Johnson & Johnson's net earnings fell to $4.81 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the second quarter, from $6.28 billion, or $2.35 per share, a year earlier.

Major U.S. multinationals, including Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Coca-Cola Co KO.N, have warned of a knock from the strength of the U.S. currency, driven by fears of a global recession.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ MSFT KO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular