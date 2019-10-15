Johnson & Johnson posts 23% rise in third-quarter profit

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Tuesday posted a 22.9% rise in third-quarter profit, boosted by demand for its cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica.

Net earnings rose to $4.83 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the quarter, from $3.93 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2290; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.