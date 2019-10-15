US Markets

Johnson & Johnson posts 23% rise in third-quarter profit

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted a 22.9% rise in third-quarter profit, boosted by demand for its cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica.

Net earnings rose to $4.83 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the quarter, from $3.93 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

