Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies - WSJ

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N plans to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its large pharmaceuticals unit, it said on Friday.

Shares of the company rose 5% before the bell.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

