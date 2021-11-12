Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies - WSJ

Changes sourcing

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N plans to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its large pharmaceuticals unit, it said on Friday.

Shares of the company rose 5% before the bell.

