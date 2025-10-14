BioTech
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Plans To Separate Orthopaedics Unit; Names Namal Nawana Worldwide President

October 14, 2025 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced intent to separate its Orthopaedics business. The transaction would establish a standalone orthopaedics business, operating as DePuy Synthes. Johnson & Johnson expects that the separation would increase its top-line growth and operating margins. The company is targeting completion within 18 to 24 months.

"This transaction enables Johnson & Johnson to further strengthen its focus and investment toward higher-growth areas where we can meaningfully extend and improve patient lives," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and CEO, Johnson & Johnson.

The company also announced that Namal Nawana has been appointed to serve as Worldwide President, DePuy Synthes, effective immediately. Nawana will lead the business through the separation process. Nawana most recently served as Executive Chairman and Founder of Sapphiros, a privately-held platform company.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.