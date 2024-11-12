News & Insights

Stocks

Johnson & Johnson MedTech receives IDE approval for Ottava system

November 12, 2024 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Johnson & Johnson MedTech announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved the Ottava robotic surgical system investigational device exemption, or IDE, which allows the clinical trial to begin at U.S. sites. The company will now prepare clinical trial sites to receive OTTAVA systems, enroll patients, and begin surgical cases.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JNJ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.