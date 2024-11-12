Johnson & Johnson MedTech receives IDE approval for Ottava system

Johnson & Johnson MedTech announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved the Ottava robotic surgical system investigational device exemption, or IDE, which allows the clinical trial to begin at U.S. sites. The company will now prepare clinical trial sites to receive OTTAVA systems, enroll patients, and begin surgical cases.

