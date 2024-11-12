Johnson & Johnson MedTech receives IDE approval for Ottava system

Johnson & Johnson MedTech announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved the Ottava robotic surgical system investigational device exemption, or IDE, which allows the clinical trial to begin at U.S. sites. The company will now prepare clinical trial sites to receive OTTAVA systems, enroll patients, and begin surgical cases.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JNJ:
- Johnson & Johnson: FDA grants nipocalimab Breakthrough Therapy designation
- Johnson & Johnson submits applications for new indications for Darzalex
- Johnson & Johnson price target raised to $162 from $156 at Guggenheim
- Roblox, Peloton upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Option Care Health downgraded to Neutral at Goldman on Stelara headwinds
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.