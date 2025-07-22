Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Pacira BioSciences Partner To Promote ZILRETTA For Knee OA Pain

July 22, 2025 — 02:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson MedTech - the medical technology business segment of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has entered a strategic co-promotion agreement with Pacira BioSciences, Inc., to expand its Early Intervention portfolio by promoting ZILRETTA, an extended-release injectable suspension for osteoarthritis or OA knee pain.

The collaboration also includes joint professional education and outreach to boost awareness of non-surgical treatment options earlier in the OA care pathway.

Osteoarthritis affects over 30 million U.S. adults, with knee OA being a major cause of pain and mobility issues. While treatments exist, many patients still experience insufficient relief—highlighting a need for longer-lasting, early-stage solutions.

Oray Boston, Worldwide President at Johnson & Johnson MedTech, noted that the partnership aims to ease the burden of OA and help patients access earlier pain relief, while strengthening the company's Early Intervention portfolio.

This initiative aligns with Johnson & Johnson MedTech's broader goal of advancing orthopaedic care through technologies that reflect evolving patient needs and improve outcomes across all stages of disease progression.

ZILRETTA was approved by the FDA in 2017 as the first extended-release intra-articular therapy for OA-related knee pain. It uses proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide with a PLGA matrix to deliver pain relief lasting up to 12-16 weeks.

JNJ currently trades at $166.98 or 1.59% higher on the NYSE.

