Johnson & Johnson Lifts 2023 Guidance Midpoints For Sales, Adj. EPS

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said, for fiscal 2023, the company now expects adjusted operational EPS in a range of $10.02 - $10.08, an increase in midpoint of $0.10 from the company's previous guidance range. Adjusted EPS is expected in a range of $10.07 - $10.13, an increase in midpoint of $0.05 from the prior outlook.

The company now expects fiscal 2023 reported sales of $83.6 - $84.0 billion, an increase in midpoint of $0.2 billion from prior guidance range. Operational sales are expected in a range of $84.4 - $84.8 billion, increasing midpoint by $0.6 billion from the prior outlook. Adjusted operational sales are expected in a range of 7.2% - 7.7%, revised from the previous guidance range of 6.2% - 7.2%.

Third quarter earnings from continuing operations totaled $4.31 billion, or $1.69 per share compared with $4.31 billion, or $1.62 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $2.66, an increase of 19.3% from prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter reported sales were up 6.8% to $21.4 billion with operational growth of 6.4% and adjusted operational growth of 4.9%. Operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine was 9.0%. Analysts on average had estimated $21.04 billion in revenue.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson are up 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.