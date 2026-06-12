Johnson & Johnson Just Paid $1 Billion for a Technology That Could Crack One of Cancer's Most "Undruggable" Targets. Why That's Very Good News for Investors.

Key Points

Cancer remains the pharmaceutical industry's biggest business, as well as one of its fastest-growing.

Some technological leaps complement existing cancer drug know-how.

Johnson & Johnson intends to combine its own recent acquisitions and developmental work with a separate but complementary biopharma development.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson ›

The pharmaceutical industry continues to address any and every known ailment. Cancer, however, remains the business's biggest market. Precedence Research suggests the global oncology market is currently worth nearly $280 billion per year, en route to $700 billion by 2035.

And that bodes well for drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). After years of lethargic performance, the company's been on a buying spree of late, acquiring Halda Therapeutics and Ambrx Biopharma specifically because of the developmental work these companies were doing on the cancer front.

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Fast-forward to today. J&J's most recent purchase -- while relatively small at $1 billion -- advances the company's goal of producing $50 billion worth of annual oncology revenue by 2030. (For perspective, Johnson & Johnson did $94.2 billion worth of business last year.)

Here's what investors need to know about the deal.

A strategic, complementary acquisition

The latest target in Johnson & Johnson's streak of acquisitions is mostly unknown Firefly Bio. What's it getting for its $1 billion in cash? Firefly's proprietary Firelink degrader antibody conjugate (DAC) platform, mostly, which specifically takes aim at KRAS (Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog) tumors.

That won't mean much to most people; here's the explanation in simpler language:

A KRAS-driven tumor is a cancer caused by a mutation in the KRAS gene. This mutation errantly tells the affected cell to continue growing and dividing even when it shouldn't. It's not uncommon in cases of colorectal and non-small cell lung cancer, and it's particularly common with pancreatic cancer. It's a problem in all cases, however, in that it's long been considered "undruggable," meaning there's historically been little that can be done about these mutations.

Medical science's capabilities have finally caught up with many of its diagnostic capabilities, though, at least on one front. The industry can now induce a human body to natural fight cancers it didn't know -- or know how -- to fight before. One of the approaches of inducing such a response is with antibody drug conjugates, which essentially deliver self-destruct instructions to diseased cells (identifying them by unique proteins on their surface) without harming healthy cells.

Enter FireFly Bio, or specifically, the Firelink platform, which creates a category of antibody drug conjugates (or ADCs) called "degraders." These are essentially ADC boosters that destroy a unique gatekeeping protein on the surface of a diseased cell without ever even giving it a chance to prevent or slow an antibody from effectively penetrating it.

A chance for marketable improvement

It's still a fairly new science, but one that's more than proven. The next stage of the DAC era is simply continuing to refine the science so it can be utilized with more cancer-fighting antibody drug conjugates. And Johnson & Johnson's got plenty of those. That's the chief reason it wanted Ambrx back in 2024, although it's done a fair amount of internal ADC development lately as well.

It matters mostly because Precedence Research also thinks the worldwide antibody drug conjugate market alone could be worth $21 billion by 2030, and $35 billion by 2035. The more effective J&J's cancer-fighting ADC portfolio is, the bigger its piece of that pie gets, and the closer it gets to its cancer treatment revenue target of $50 billion.

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.