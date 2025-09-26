Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was up +1.11% at $179.71. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.44%.

The world's biggest maker of health care products's shares have seen an increase of 1.3% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 0.94% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 14, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.74 billion, up 5.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.86 per share and revenue of $93.41 billion, indicating changes of +8.82% and +5.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Johnson & Johnson boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.72.

Meanwhile, JNJ's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

