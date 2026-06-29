Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Surges 4.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares soared 4% in the last trading session to close at $254.66. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.1% gain over the past four weeks.

J&J stock hit its 52-week high on Friday, driven by some recent positive developments. These include the proposed $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, which will strengthen its oncology pipeline by adding a targeted approach for KRAS-driven cancers and the CHMP’s recommendation for approval of Tecvayli in combination with the Darzalex subcutaneous (daratumumab SC) formulation for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least one prior therapy.

This world's biggest maker of health care products is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.83 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenues are expected to be $25.04 billion, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Johnson & Johnson, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on JNJ going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Johnson & Johnson belongs to the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Another stock from the same industry, Novartis (NVS), closed the last trading session 0.2% higher at $155.41. Over the past month, NVS has returned 2.5%.

Novartis' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1% over the past month to $2.19. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -9.5%. Novartis currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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