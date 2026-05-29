Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $225.33, moving -2.37% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.72%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.21%.

The world's biggest maker of health care products's stock has climbed by 0.41% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.04%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 15, 2026. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.04 billion, up 5.46% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.57 per share and a revenue of $100.8 billion, indicating changes of +7.23% and +7.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Johnson & Johnson presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.29.

Investors should also note that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 67, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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