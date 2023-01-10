Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $175.16, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 1.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.

Johnson & Johnson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.79 billion, down 4.1% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Johnson & Johnson is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Johnson & Johnson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.54.

We can also see that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

