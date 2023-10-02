Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $155.15, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 2.95% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.52, down 1.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.61 billion, down 9.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.03 per share and revenue of $84.48 billion, which would represent changes of -1.18% and -11.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.26% lower within the past month. Johnson & Johnson is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Johnson & Johnson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.73, so we one might conclude that Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 3.15 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

