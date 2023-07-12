Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $157.97, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 1.31% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.4% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.66 billion, up 2.68% from the prior-year quarter.

JNJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $98.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.02% and +4.12%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Johnson & Johnson currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Johnson & Johnson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.45.

Investors should also note that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.