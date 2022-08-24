Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $165.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 4.35% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.57, down 1.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.55 billion, up 0.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.05 per share and revenue of $95.11 billion, which would represent changes of +2.55% and +1.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Johnson & Johnson currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Johnson & Johnson has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.53 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.05, which means Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 3.16 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.