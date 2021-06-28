Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $164.02, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 2.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

JNJ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect JNJ to post earnings of $2.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.27 billion, up 21.45% from the prior-year quarter.

JNJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.51 per share and revenue of $91.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.43% and +11.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JNJ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. JNJ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note JNJ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.7, so we one might conclude that JNJ is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.