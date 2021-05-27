Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $168.81, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 4.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.33%.

JNJ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.27, up 35.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.27 billion, up 21.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $91.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.56% and +10.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JNJ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JNJ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, JNJ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.19.

Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

