Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $160.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 0.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.1%.

JNJ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JNJ to post earnings of $2.30 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.79 billion, up 5.32% from the year-ago period.

JNJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.48 per share and revenue of $91.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.06% and +10.56%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JNJ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.66% higher within the past month. JNJ is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JNJ has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.19 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.03.

Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

