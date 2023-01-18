Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $169.76, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 1.88% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.79 billion, down 4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Johnson & Johnson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.69, so we one might conclude that Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 3.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JNJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

