Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $179.84, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 7.54% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 11.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.81 billion, up 6.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.49 per share and revenue of $99.27 billion, which would represent changes of +7.04% and +5.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Johnson & Johnson is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Johnson & Johnson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.94, which means Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.