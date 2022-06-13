Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $170.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 2.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 19, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.59, up 4.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.99 billion, up 2.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.23 per share and revenue of $96.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.39% and +3.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. Johnson & Johnson currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Johnson & Johnson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.06, which means Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

