Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $160.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 2.53% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 3.28% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.94% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 15, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.19, marking a 17.67% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.19 billion, up 3.93% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10 per share and a revenue of $88.53 billion, signifying shifts of +0.81% and -4.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.08% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Johnson & Johnson holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Johnson & Johnson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.73.

It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

