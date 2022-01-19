Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $166.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 0.07% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 7.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2022. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.26 billion, up 12.37% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Johnson & Johnson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Johnson & Johnson has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.26 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.15.

We can also see that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

