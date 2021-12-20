Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $167.75, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 3.28% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.98%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.26 billion, up 12.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.78 per share and revenue of $94.23 billion, which would represent changes of +21.79% and +14.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Johnson & Johnson currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Johnson & Johnson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.85, so we one might conclude that Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

