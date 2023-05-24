Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $156.66, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.73% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 5.07% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.62, up 1.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.64 billion, up 2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $98.83 billion, which would represent changes of +5.02% and +4.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Johnson & Johnson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Johnson & Johnson has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.7 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.85, which means Johnson & Johnson is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JNJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

