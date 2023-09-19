Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $162.20, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 2.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Johnson & Johnson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 17, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.61 billion, down 9.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.03 per share and revenue of $84.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.18% and -11.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.78% lower. Johnson & Johnson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Johnson & Johnson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.76.

It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

