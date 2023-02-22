Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $157.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 6.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.59 billion, up 0.68% from the prior-year quarter.

JNJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.50 per share and revenue of $97.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.45% and +2.94%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.76% higher. Johnson & Johnson currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Johnson & Johnson has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.13, so we one might conclude that Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

