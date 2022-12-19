Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $175.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 0.3% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.93% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.79 billion, down 4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.04 per share and revenue of $95.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.45% and +1.33%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Johnson & Johnson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Johnson & Johnson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.9, so we one might conclude that Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 3.48 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

