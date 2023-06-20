Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $164.13, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 4.69% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.37% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.62, up 1.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.66 billion, up 2.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $98.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.02% and +4.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Johnson & Johnson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.15, so we one might conclude that Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

