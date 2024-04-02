Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $157.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.95%.

Shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products witnessed a loss of 1.29% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 16, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.64, down 1.49% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $21.38 billion, reflecting a 13.59% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

JNJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.65 per share and revenue of $88.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.36% and -4.99%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Johnson & Johnson is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Johnson & Johnson is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.81, which means Johnson & Johnson is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

