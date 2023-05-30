Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves 0.01%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $154.37, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 5.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.64 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago period.

JNJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $98.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.02% and +4.1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Johnson & Johnson is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Johnson & Johnson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.67.

It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

