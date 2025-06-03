Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) standing at $154.42, reflecting a -0.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.81%.

The world's biggest maker of health care products's shares have seen an increase of 0.26% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 2.82% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 16, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.65, reflecting a 6.03% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.77 billion, indicating a 1.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.60 per share and a revenue of $91.19 billion, signifying shifts of +6.21% and +2.66%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Johnson & Johnson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Johnson & Johnson is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.66. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.66 for its industry.

Meanwhile, JNJ's PEG ratio is currently 2.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 43, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

