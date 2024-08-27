Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $162.95, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products have appreciated by 3.82% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 4.58% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.04%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.17 billion, indicating a 3.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.07 per share and a revenue of $88.51 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.51% and -4.85%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Johnson & Johnson is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.14.

Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.7. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.69.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

