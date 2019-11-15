Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.68, changing hands as high as $134.97 per share. Johnson & Johnson shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNJ's low point in its 52 week range is $121 per share, with $148.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.