Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $156.46, changing hands as high as $157.44 per share. Johnson & Johnson shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNJ's low point in its 52 week range is $140.68 per share, with $169.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.37. The JNJ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

